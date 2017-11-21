Ant and Dec recreate Byker Grove scene in I’m A Celeb skit

Ant and Dec sparked a wave of Byker Grove nostalgia on Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Viewers saw the presenters quote their former characters, PJ and Duncan, on the ITV show during a skit about Ant’s body odour.

As he lifted his arm during a segment on the camper’s body odour, Dec threw his hand over his face and shouted “I’m blind” in reference to a much-loved Byker Grove scene.

The original sees Ant, who played PJ, injured when shot in the eyes during paintball and Duncan (Dec) runs to help shouting “He cannae see man”.

Love the fact @antanddec just reenacted the most famous scene of #BykerGrove ever on #ImACeleb ??? "I'm blind!" "He can't see man!" pic.twitter.com/6Yy9P5O70D — Colin Doglass (@ColinDoglass) November 21, 2017

@ColinDoglass posted: “Love the fact @antanddec just reenacted the most famous scene of #BykerGrove ever on #ImACeleb “I’m blind!” “He can’t see man!”

@#DanielleMcFly11 wrote: “If you don’t get the ‘I’m BLIND’ that Dec just done, you’re not an old @antanddec fan. Legends.”

@Meron74 tweeted: “Loving the Byker Grove gag from Ant and Dec “Jeff I’m blind man.”

@TinyPurplePug posted: “omg the show has JUST started and I’m fricking in stitches with ant and dec, I swear those two are AMAZING, “I’M BLIND I’M BLIND.”

@AlohaKirstie wrote: “I’m dying at the BG reference.”

The scene provided a dramatic climax to the 1992 series of the show and is often parodied on Sky Sports show Soccer AM.