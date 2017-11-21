Advertising
Ant and Dec recreate Byker Grove scene in I’m A Celeb skit
Viewers in on the joke 25 years later offered their appreciation on Twitter.
Ant and Dec sparked a wave of Byker Grove nostalgia on Tuesday night’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!
Viewers saw the presenters quote their former characters, PJ and Duncan, on the ITV show during a skit about Ant’s body odour.
As he lifted his arm during a segment on the camper’s body odour, Dec threw his hand over his face and shouted “I’m blind” in reference to a much-loved Byker Grove scene.
The original sees Ant, who played PJ, injured when shot in the eyes during paintball and Duncan (Dec) runs to help shouting “He cannae see man”.
@ColinDoglass posted: “Love the fact @antanddec just reenacted the most famous scene of #BykerGrove ever on #ImACeleb “I’m blind!” “He can’t see man!”
@#DanielleMcFly11 wrote: “If you don’t get the ‘I’m BLIND’ that Dec just done, you’re not an old @antanddec fan. Legends.”
@Meron74 tweeted: “Loving the Byker Grove gag from Ant and Dec “Jeff I’m blind man.”
@TinyPurplePug posted: “omg the show has JUST started and I’m fricking in stitches with ant and dec, I swear those two are AMAZING, “I’M BLIND I’M BLIND.”
@AlohaKirstie wrote: “I’m dying at the BG reference.”
The scene provided a dramatic climax to the 1992 series of the show and is often parodied on Sky Sports show Soccer AM.
