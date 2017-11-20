Weinstein accuser Asia Argento: More pigs will be revealed

Actress Asia Argento has said that “more pigs will be revealed” following a recent string of allegations concerning sexual misconduct in the film industry.

The Italian star recently spoke out against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, alleging that he assaulted her earlier in her career.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” all allegations of non-consensual sex.

As claims continue to emerge against a number of Hollywood names, Argento told the Guardian newspaper: “The consciences are waking.

“Every time one of these pigs fall, it’s a badge of honour.

Argento made an allegation against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“It is destroying something, it is changing the landscape, where women can work, where women can live, where women in every industry don’t have to fear men.

“I’m sure the men are now very afraid of us, and before they do anything will think 10 times.”

The mother-of-two, 42, last month told US publication The New Yorker that she was assaulted by Weinstein while working on the 1998 film B. Monkey.

The film was distributed by Miramax, a company co-founded by Weinstein.