Paloma Faith set for first UK number one album

Paloma Faith is on course to reach the top of the UK album charts for the first time.

The English singer-songwriter’s fourth studio offering – entitled The Architect – is leading the field at the midweek stage, said the Official Charts Company.

The album has a lead of 4,000 combined chart sales and heads up an all-new top three that includes Morrissey and Tokio Myers.

Faith’s last album, A Perfect Contradiction, reached number two in the UK in 2014.

My new album #TheArchitect is now available on @iTunes! I really hope you enjoy it! xx https://t.co/dpPYSaTM6N pic.twitter.com/eAOXDG8Gsw — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) November 17, 2017

Morrissey’s 11th solo studio album Low In High School is Faith’s closest competition at two.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Myers is hot on their heels with his debut offering, Our Generation.

Former chart topper The Thrill Of It All from Sam Smith is at four, and Jeff Lynne’s ELO round out the top five with their new live album Wembley Or Bust.

Advertising

Thanks to everyone who has bought my debut album #OurGeneration ! I feel we are going to put up a fight to make chart history with this style of record! Let's gooo! Big week! ??❤️ A post shared by TØKIO M¥ERS (@tokiomyersworld) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:49am PST

After three weeks at the peak, Cabello’s Havana continues to lead the way at the midweek point. But Ora’s Anywhere is close behind – just 2,000 streaming equivalent sales and downloads separate the two.

Marshmello’s Silence featuring Khalid has risen from five to three and Ed Sheeran’s Perfect is at number four. Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes is in fifth place.

Elsewhere, Katie Melua is set to return to the Top 40 for the first time in seven years this week with Fields Of Gold.