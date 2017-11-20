Jonnie Peacock: I still want Aston to win Strictly!

Strictly Come Dancing fans were thrilled as Jonnie Peacock dropped a “zinger” during an exit interview, saying he wanted Aston Merrygold to win.

Ex-JLS star Merrygold was one of the favourites to win the BBC competition when he was controversially sent packing earlier this month.

Paralympian Peacock, the latest celebrity to receive his marching orders, was asked by host Zoe Ball on spin-off show It Takes Two who he would like to see win the Glitter Ball trophy now.

“Aston!” he replied, before starting to laugh.

Many viewers posted crying with laughter emojis on Twitter following Peacock’s comment. One branded him “a legend” for his cheeky reply to Ball’s question, while another said he was a “hero”.

One person tweeted: “Who would you like to win?” … “Aston” great answer @JonniePeacock !!”

“Proper zinger from Jonnie Peacock,” posted another.

Who do you want to win? "Aston" Proper zinger from Jonnie Peacock. #hero #ItTakesTwo — ally (@SaucySilasFans) November 20, 2017

“Hahaha well said @JonniePeacock Couldn’t love you anymore #Aston was robbed,” said another.

Peacock also talked about how he was grateful to the Strictly judges for treating him the same as everybody else despite the fact he is disabled.

The star, a below-the-knee amputee, said: “That was one thing I was a little bit anxious about coming on to the show – how are the judges going to be with me?

“From week one they didn’t treat me any differently, they always looked at me like everyone else. They saw problems and they pulled me up on those problems.

“They didn’t have any excuses. I try not to have any excuses myself.”

Laughing, he said of his professional partner Oti Mabuse: “Even Oti. She’ll try to make me point that toe. Even if I can’t point that toe!”