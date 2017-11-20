I’m A Celebrity’s Stanley Johnson focused on breakfast not Brexit

Boris Johnson’s father Stanley had I’m A Celebrity viewers in stitches when he declared he was focused on breakfast not Brexit.

The 77-year-old former MEP neatly sidestepped a political conversation with fellow contestant Georgia Toffolo as they relaxed in the jungle camp.

While he did say his son was doing “a totally brilliant job”, Johnson told Toffolo that what they were having for their next meal was the biggest thing on his mind.

“We have to think about breakfast,” he said. He agreed when another camper then suggested: “Breakfast not Brexit?”

He said: “My thought is that the people in Britain must be so sick of the whole Brexit debate that their spirits will sink if they think, well, even people in the jungle are talking about it.”

Viewers said on social media that Johnson’s comments were just “brilliant”.

“My new quote of the day: don’t worry about brexit just worry about breakfast,” posted one person on Twitter.

“Loving Stanley not wanting to talk about #brexit,” said another.

Johnson was also dubbed “a legend” after he beat his fellow campers to the only shelter from a downpour.

He managed to get into the red telephone box in the jungle camp to ride out the rain after the heavens opened. As the rest of the contestants were drenched in the torrential rain, a warm, dry Johnson smiled out at them from the box. “If it’s raining hard, you find shelter,” he pointed out.

“Stanley is such a legend oh my god yes,” gushed one viewer on Twitter.

“Stanley is already my favourite. When he went in the telephone box,” tweeted another.

Johnson has already emerged as a favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle.