Homesick I’m A Celebrity star Jennie McAlpine in tears over son

I’m A Celebrity camper Jennie McAlpine broke down in tears in the jungle as she explained she is missing her son.

The Coronation Street actress is mother to three-year-old Albert and admitted it was tough to be without him while she competes in the ITV show.

She disappeared into the jungle dunny to have a cry, later saying in the Bush Telegraph: “I got a bit teary in the loo, I was just thinking about missing home and my little boy.”

Starting to cry again, she said: “It’s hard to know what to talk about because if you talk about it, like now…”

The actress said later: “Albert didn’t quite get the concept of where I was going so I said I was off to work and there might be crocodiles which he thought was really strange.

“I absolutely know daddy and Albert will be having the best time together and they’ll be having loads of fun, so yeah, I have to brave for them.”

McAlpine bonded with fellow camper Shappi Khorsandi over missing their children.

“I really like Shappi a lot,” she said. “Me and her have both got little ones, her little girl is four and my little boy is three.”

Khorsandi opened up about her feelings in the Bush Telegraph, explaining: “I just miss my children as they’re the people I have the most fun with. Nothing is as much fun if they’re not there and I think that’s perfectly natural, as it should be.”