Here is a list of the American Music Awards winners
Diana Ross was handed a lifetime achievement award on the night where men dominated the nominations.
Men may have dominated the nominations at the 2017 American Music Awards but women stole the show with their hard-hitting performances.
Here is a list of the winners at the American Music Awards:
1. Lifetime achievement – Diana Ross
2. Artist of the year – Bruno Mars
3. New artist of the year – Niall Horan
4. Collaboration of the year – Despacito by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber
5. Tour of the year – Coldplay
6. Video of the year – That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars
7. Pop/rock male artist – Bruno Mars
8. Pop/rock female artist – Lady Gaga
9. Pop/rock duo or group – Imagine Dragons
11. Pop/rock song – Despacito by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber
12. Country male artist – Keith Urban
13. Country female artist – Carrie Underwood
14. Country duo or group – Little Big Town
15. Country album – Ripcord by Keith Urban
16. Country song – Blue Ain’t Your Colour by Keith Urban
17. Rap/hip-hop artist – Drake
18. Rap/hip-hop album – DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar
20. Soul/R&B male artist – Bruno Mars
21. Soul/R&B female artist – Beyonce
22. Soul/R&B album – 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
23. Soul/R&B song – That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars
24. Alternative rock artist – Linkin Park
25. Adult contemporary artist – Shawn Mendes
26. Latin artist – Shakira
27. Contemporary inspirational artist – Lauren Daigle
28. Electronic dance music artist – The Chainsmokers
29. Soundtrack – Moana
