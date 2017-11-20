Here is a list of the American Music Awards winners

Men may have dominated the nominations at the 2017 American Music Awards but women stole the show with their hard-hitting performances.

Here is a list of the winners at the American Music Awards:

1. Lifetime achievement – Diana Ross

2. Artist of the year – Bruno Mars

3. New artist of the year – Niall Horan

4. Collaboration of the year – Despacito by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

5. Tour of the year – Coldplay

6. Video of the year – That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars

7. Pop/rock male artist – Bruno Mars

8. Pop/rock female artist – Lady Gaga

9. Pop/rock duo or group – Imagine Dragons

Keith Urban poses in the press room at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

11. Pop/rock song – Despacito by Luis Fonsi and featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber

12. Country male artist – Keith Urban

13. Country female artist – Carrie Underwood

14. Country duo or group – Little Big Town

15. Country album – Ripcord by Keith Urban

16. Country song – Blue Ain’t Your Colour by Keith Urban

17. Rap/hip-hop artist – Drake

18. Rap/hip-hop album – DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled poses in the press room at the American Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

20. Soul/R&B male artist – Bruno Mars

21. Soul/R&B female artist – Beyonce

22. Soul/R&B album – 24K Magic by Bruno Mars

23. Soul/R&B song – That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars

24. Alternative rock artist – Linkin Park

25. Adult contemporary artist – Shawn Mendes

26. Latin artist – Shakira

27. Contemporary inspirational artist – Lauren Daigle

28. Electronic dance music artist – The Chainsmokers

29. Soundtrack – Moana