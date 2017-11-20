Great British break up: Paul Hollywood and wife separate

Paul Hollywood and his wife Alex are separating after nearly 20 years of marriage.

The Great British Bake Off judge and his wife told the Press Association in a joint statement: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.

“Our focus continues to be the happiness of our son, and we would ask the press and public to allow us privacy as a family during this very difficult time.”

Paul Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

They previously separated in 2013 when the TV chef admitted to having an affair with Marcela Valladolid, his co-star on the US version of Bake Off.

They couple reconciled a few months later and he described the incident as “the biggest mistake of my life” in an interview with BBC Radio 5 live at the time.

The 51-year-old baker will return as a judge for the second series of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off next year.