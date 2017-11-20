Ex-jungle star Edwina Currie warns against politicians joining I’m A Celebrity

Ex-Conservative MP and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Edwina Currie has warned against politician Kezia Dugdale heading to the jungle.

The MSP and former Scottish Labour leader is thought to be appearing on the ITV series, which kicked off on Sunday night.

But Currie told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Serving politicians have a job to do. They’ve only got one job to do and that’s the one they should stick at.

“For retired politicians it’s a different matter entirely and I put my money on (former MEP) Stanley Johnson to win.”

Kezia Dugdale (Nick Ansell/PA)

Currie appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011 and I’m A Celebrity in 2014, both when she was no longer an MP.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve told Good Morning Britain that politicians going on shows such as I’m A Celebrity demeans public office.

“It’s not what we should be doing,” he said.

“We’ve got a job to do at Westminster, or in a devolved administration … wherever it is … I myself would not participate in such an activity.”