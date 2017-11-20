‘Accidental star’ Nick Nolte honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Nick Nolte was praised as going from a crook to an accidental movie star who netted Oscar nominations when he was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 76-year-old has had a film career spanning five decades during which he received Academy Award nods for The Prince Of Tides, Affliction and Warrior.

But, as he was presented with a star on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, he was reminded of his humble beginnings in Omaha where he was arrested aged 20 for selling fake conscription cards.

Nolte with Warrior director Gavin O’Connor (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“Then he became an actor. He locked himself in a room and devoured all the great plays, treaded the boards across the country performing in regional theatre. Nick was a gypsy and then he accidentally became a movie star.”

O’Connor praised Nolte as a “master of his craft” with a voice “that sounds like he’s swallowed a bag of nails”, adding that he is “crazy to the bone”.

Taking to the stage after it was declared the day would be named after him in Hollywood, the actor said: “Nick Nolte Day … I can barely get through one myself.”

Nolte with his star (Chris Pizzello/AP)

He was joined at the ceremony, where he was presented with the 2,623rd star, by his family.