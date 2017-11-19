Menu

Advertising

X Factor viewers have a laugh as Cowell accuses Scherzinger of ‘pretending to cry’

Showbiz | Published:

Nicole appeared to be moved by Kevin Davy White singing I Will Always Love You.

Nicole Scherzinger ( Ian West/PA)

Simon Cowell called out Nicole Scherzinger for fake crying on The X Factor – and viewers loved it.

Former Pussycat Doll Scherzinger appeared to be in tears as her Overs act Kevin Davy White delivered his rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You during Sunday night’s show.

She said White’s performance was “a masterpiece”, but the rest of the judges were less impressed.

As Cowell gave his verdict, he sniped: “Nicole did pretend to cry and she has done well to be fair.”

Many viewers saw the funny side, posting crying with laughter emojis on Twitter.

One person posted: “Did Simon just say “Nicole did pretend to cry and she did a good job” LMAO.”

Others joked that Cowell’s put-down was “savage”.

Advertising

Two acts will be cut from the ITV show during Sunday’s episode.

There was also a double elimination on Saturday, with Sean and Conor Price and Sam Black shown the door.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News