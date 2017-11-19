X Factor fans want show to return to old format

X Factor viewers want ITV to “scrap” the new format of the show, saying it does not work.

The singing competition has seen some changes this year, with half the acts performing on Saturday and half on Sunday, and eliminations on both nights. There is also a new Prize Fight section in which a champion is crowned each night.

This weekend sees two double eliminations, with Sean and Conor Price and Sam Black booted off on Saturday and two more acts due to go on Sunday.

But many fans want the programme to return to its original pattern.

I hate the new format of the #XFactor. By the time they've scraped half the bottom of the barrel on a Saturday I just don't have the energy to do it all again on a Sunday for the other half. — Kevin C (@tzenkethi) November 19, 2017

Someone tell NASA to blast this new format into space!Sorry @TheXFactor but the new format feels so pointless….??#xfactor2017 #XFactor — Paoulo (@TellyHermit) November 19, 2017

I #BlameSimon for the format this year. It's just not working!! Everything is so rushed! Me no likey @SimonCowell!!! ? #XFactor — Jessica W. (@pcdwildcat) November 19, 2017

The axe of the "bottom two" system, then the division of performances in both Saturday and Sunday, and now a double elimination. #XFactor is so disappointing this year with its new format. — Sweet Jujuice (@JulianonoF) November 19, 2017

“They definitely need to scrap this format next year absolute garbage,” said another.

Others suggested that dividing the hopefuls means the worst act is not necessarily eliminated each week.

The X Factor continues on ITV.