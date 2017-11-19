Stanley Johnson’s jungle japes keep I’m A Celeb fans amused

Fans are already calling for Stanley Johnson to win I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a series of gaffes just minutes into the first episode.

The father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had a little trouble recognising his fellow celebrity contestants at the start of the ITV show.

First he thought Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy, whose wife Rebekah Vardy is appearing in the show, played cricket.

Then, when meeting Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas, Johnson said he knew the soap because it airs before Channel 4 News.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Stanley Johnson might be the only Tory I ever vote for.”

Another simply said: “Stanley Johnson has to win!!!!!!”

A third wrote: “Stanley Johnson thinking Jamie Vardy plays cricket is already gonna be the funniest thing I’ll hear and see all week.”

The former member of the European Parliament also needed clarification from fellow contestant Vardy that Ant and Dec were indeed the hosts of the show.

And when he found out he was paired with comedian Shappi Khorsandi for the first challenge, Johnson said: “I’m a happy chappy Shappi.”

Johnson is one of 10 celebrities who have so far featured in the first episode of the ITV show.