Soap stars rally round Jennie McAlpine and Jamie Lomas in I’m A Celeb

Soap stars have rallied together in support of Jennie McAlpine and Jamie Lomas in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

McAlpine, who plays Fizz in Coronation Street, and Lomas, who recently left Hollyoaks in which he played Warren Fox, appeared in the first episode of the ITV show.

In their first challenge, McAlpine and Lomas had to walk a plank 334 feet in the air on the roof of a hotel in order to get a meal ticket.

Coronation Street actress Cath Tyldesley wrote on Twitter: “Go on @jenniemcalpine and @jamielomas1 – smashing it #Manc styleeeeee!!!!”

Tyldesley’s Corrie co-star and Lomas’ ex-wife Kym Marsh wrote: “Yayy get in Jennie and Jamie!! Polly is ecstatic! Now I have removed her fingernails from my arm all is well!!!”

Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox wrote: “Offfft!! Go on @jamielomas1 – that looked scary!!”

Sherrie Hewson, who has appeared in Coronation Street and Emmerdale, wrote: “Well done @jenniemcalpine you were brilliant and your partner @jamielomas1 xxx.”

Bookmakers Coral had McAlpine as second favourite to win the show behind Stanley Johnson after the first episode had aired.

The father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has odds of 11-4 on being crowned King of the Jungle, with McAlpine next in line for a win at 7-2.