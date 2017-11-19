Sharon Osbourne loses two acts in double X Factor elimination

Sharon Osbourne lost two X Factor acts in one night as Holly Tandy and Rai-Elle Williams became the latest contestants to leave the competition.

The singers – both in Osbourne’s Girls category – became the ninth and 10th hopefuls to be shown the door from the ITV singing contest on Sunday night.

The double elimination was the second this weekend, with Sam Black and Sean and Conor Price receiving their marching orders on Saturday.

Osbourne looked stunned as her contestants got the chop, and appeared to utter a swear word before putting her hand over her mouth.

Both girls had performed well during the show, with judge Nicole Scherzinger telling Williams she was like “a little baby British Lauryn Hill” and Simon Cowell saying Tandy had made her mark on the competition.

Tandy said she was thrilled to have done so well in the competition, insisting: “This isn’t the end of us.”

There was better news for Osbourne’s remaining contestant Grace Davies, who was crowned winner of the night and went on to compete in the Prize Fight against Saturday night’s winner Rak-Su.

However, the boy band triumphed after the sing-off.

The X Factor continues on ITV.