Sharks, dolphins and rubber ducks? Sir David Attenborough takes on a new subject in Blue Planet II
Fans of Sir David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II were left surprised when instead of great white sharks, dolphins or whales, the veteran presenter began telling the story of rubber ducks.
In the fourth episode of the popular BBC show, Sir David spoke about thousands of rubber ducks that fell off a ship in 1992.
After describing where the ducks eventually washed ashore, he explained how interconnected the Earth’s oceans are.
As viewers watched rubber ducks floating in the sea, Sir David narrated: “They started their travels 1,000 miles off Alaska. Some drifted right across the Pacific ocean and reached Australia.
“Others were carried north and landed on shores between Russia and Alaska. They even found their way into the high Arctic.
“One duck, having been at sea for 15 years and crossing three oceans, eventually landed on the west coast of Scotland.
“Their travels vividly illustrate how a network of currents connects all our oceans into one giant circulatory system.”
One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Never thought I’d watch a programme where David Attenborough narrates rubber ducks floating in the sea.”
Another wrote: “David Attenborough is the only person who can make the journey of a rubber duck sound interesting.”
Other Twitter users praised the presenter, with one saying: “Dolphins, baby turtles, whales and… Rubber ducks, I couldn’t love David Attenborough any more if I tried.”
