Shappi Korshandi and Dennis Wise take on sky dive as I’m A Celeb returns

Comedian Shappi Korshandi and former professional footballer Dennis Wise will take on a sky dive into a lake in their first taste of the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here experience.

As the reality show returns to screens, celebrities will face leaps into water and close encounters with spiders, cockroaches and rats on Sunday night’s first episode.

After meeting at a Gold Coast villa for the first time, this year’s intake – which includes boxer Amir Khan, soap star Jennie McAlpine and The Saturdays singer Vanessa White – faced various challenges en route to the jungle.

Undated handout photo issued by ITV of (left-right) Stanley Johnson, Dennis Wise, Shappi Khorsandi, Amir Khan, Jennie McAlpine, Vanessa White, Rebekah Vardy, Jack Maynard, Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas who have been revealed as the contestants for I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2017.

The pair attempt to retrieve coloured tokens from holes in the wreck – but are confronted by crabs, toads, yabbies, rat, spiders, cockroaches and scorpions.

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants including Youtuber Jack Maynard, actor Jamie Lomas, and TV star Georgia Toffolo are made to walk the plank.

