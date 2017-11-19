Peter Kay adds new dates to first tour in eight years

Peter Kay will embark on even more live shows when he returns to stand-up comedy with his first tour in eight years.

The Bafta award-winning writer and actor, who won critical acclaim for his TV series Car Share, will be back on stage for the first time since his record-breaking tour in 2010.

As tickets for the tour went on sale on Sunday, he added more gigs in all cities due to huge demand.

Kay initially announced 26 dates across 2018 and 2019, kicking off in Birmingham in April 2018, but will now play more than 80, including 16 nights in Manchester.

Last week, he said: “I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share, but I miss doing stand-up.

“As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

“I can’t wait to get back up on stage.”