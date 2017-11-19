Khan and Toffolo picked for first Bushtucker Trial as I’m A Celebrity returns

Amir Khan and Georgia Toffolo will be the first contestants to face a Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The boxer and the Made In Chelsea star were chosen by the public to tackle the “Critter-cal Rescue” challenge.

The announcement rounded off Sunday night’s launch show, which saw Ant McPartlin return to television screens following his stint in rehab, and Boris Johnson’s father Stanley emerge as an early favourite.

You have selected @amirkingkhan and @ToffTalks to take on Critter-cal Rescue. The very first Bushtucker Trial of the series! ⭐? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/iHwLHR9s0C — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2017

McPartlin and co-host Declan Donnelly addressed McPartlin’s time out of the limelight as the show started, with Donnelly joking that he would be co-hosting with Holly Willoughby.

As McPartlin looked incredulous, asking “What?!”, Donnelly explained he must be reading from an old script, saying: “Well nobody was sure if you would make it or not.”

McPartlin said he was always going to return, adding: “I’m back my friend” as they hugged.

He added that it was “good to be back”.

They are joined by Saturdays singer Vanessa White and YouTube personality Jack Maynard.

From the sports world, ex-footballer Dennis Wise and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie, are also taking part.

Other tasks included The Wreck, which saw Johnson, 77, rummaging through holes filled with creatures such as crabs and rats to secure tokens.

Things got off to a rocky start for the former MEP as he was bitten by a crab as soon as he started. “I got bitten immediately. Bloody hell!” he declared.

The show went down a storm with viewers, who were particularly taken with Johnson and tickled by his struggle to recognise some of his fellow campers.

Top marks to Jamie for powering through The Plank. ? We feel queasy just watching! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/avYEIJl7Qp — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2017

Celebrities such as Richard Osman and Vicky Pattison also expressed their thoughts on the episode on social media.

And Nicola Sturgeon appeared to refer to reports that former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale was set to appear on the programme.

Scotland’s First Minister tweeted: “So it seems I might have briefly tuned into a never-watched-before celebrity TV show tonight under false pretences….”

She added the hashtags “#confused #ImACeleb”.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm on Monday.