Ed Balls, Jeremy Corbyn and other politicians who dabbled in reality TV

Stanley Johnson will follow in the footsteps of several other politicians who have appeared on a variety of reality TV programmes.

Here are some of the most notable appearances:

:: Ed Balls wins new fans on Strictly Come Dancing

However, despite his crowd-pleasing, fun routines pulled off with gusto – including a salsa to Psy hit Gangnam Style – Balls did not manage to make the final, and was voted out in the 10th week.

:: Jeremy Corbyn excites viewers with egg passion on Gogglebox

Jeremy Corbyn (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Corbyn shared his views on TV shows alongside W1A actress Jessica Hynes, and largely impressed viewers with his recipe for coddled eggs while criticising Nigella Lawson for her poached egg technique.

Advertising

:: Michael Fabricant looks for love on First Dates

My Nightmare that was my #FirstDates Maybe I shouldn't have gone on about being bi, gay, or straight? ?https://t.co/B7vHTReB34 — Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 13, 2017

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant joined Mr Corbyn in Channel 4’s latest drive for Stand Up To Cancer, appearing on the celebrity edition of First Dates.

Mr Fabricant met up with fantasy novelist Jan for dinner, but was left slightly perplexed when she made “aggressive and unpleasant” comments about his hair, which she thought was a wig.

Advertising

While they did not manage to ignite a romantic spark on the TV show, they did meet again for a date away from the cameras.

:: Edwina Currie doubles up with Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! appearances

She did not fare so well on Strictly as she was the first contestant to be eliminated from the competition.

During her time in the jungle for the ITV reality series three years later, Currie argued with fellow camper Kendra Wilkinson and was involved in a task that saw her covered in gunge. She came fourth.

:: Ann Widdecombe’s Strictly success story

Ann Widdecombe on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

The former Conservative MP became an unlikely success story for the comedy element in her dance routines and kept her place in the competition until week 10.

:: Sir Vince Cable shows off his fancy footwork in Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special

Sir Vince Cable on Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special (Guy Levy/BBC)

While he did not win, he was awarded an impressive 36 out of 40 for his fancy footwork with professional dancer Erin Boag.

:: George Galloway’s cat impression on Celebrity Big Brother

George Galloway (Yui Mok/PA)

The then-Respect MP crawled on all fours, purred and pretended to lick cream from the hands of actress Rula Lenska as she stroked his head.

He was largely criticised for his actions.

:: Nadine Dorries’s troublesome I’m A Celebrity stint

Nadine Dorries in I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

She later apologised to the Commons over the fee she was paid for appearing in the popular programme, which saw her become the first contestant voted out of the jungle by the public.

:: Lembit Opik’s jungle bid flops

Former Liberal Democrat MP Lembit Opik at The Backstage Comedy Club, London (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Mr Opik has also appeared on celebrity versions of The Apprentice and Come Dine With Me.

:: Penny Mordaunt made a Splash!

Penny Mordaunt competes in Splash! (Toby Ward/ITV/PA)

Ms Mordaunt was minister for the disabled when she took part in the show as one of the celebrities learning to dive by Olympian Tom Daley.

:: Winston McKenzie sparks controversy in Celebrity Big Brother

Winston McKenzie arrives for Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

The politician, who has previously run for London mayor, sparked more than 400 complaints from viewers over homophobic comments he made in his pre-recorded launch show interview. He was the first to be evicted from the Channel 5 reality show.

:: Robert Kilroy-Silk’s early exit from I’m A Celebrity

Robert Kilroy-Silk and wife Jan Beech return from Australia (Steve Parsons/PA)

The former MEP and chat show host survived just 12 days in the jungle after going up against former Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Brian Paddick in the public vote.