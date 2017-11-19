Bikinis, bugs and Bushtucker trials: I’m A Celebrity’s best moments

Another year, another set of hilarious moments to look forward to in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

With Ant and Dec waiting in the wings and a tough set of challenges in store, we look back on the ITV show’s most memorable moments as the new series prepares to kick off.

1. Health expert Gillian McKeith needs oxygen… twice (2010)

She also fainted halfway through a trial, and had to be given an oxygen mask.

2. Joey Essex struggles with a timepiece (2013)

Joey Essex (PA)

Essex was baffled over how to tell the time, and was taught by his co-stars how to read the hands on his watch.

“I just don’t understand the ticks,” the reality star confessed.

3. Christopher Biggins and the rat (2007)

One of his most memorable moments was when he roused himself from his slumber and was shocked to discover a rat had been crawling over him in his hammock.

4. Myleene Klass and the white bikini (2006)

Myleene Klass (ITV/REX/Shutterstoc)

When Myleene Klass showered in her swimwear in series six, it helped the former Hear’Say singer rejuvenate her career. Later, she auctioned the bikini off for a whopping £7,500 for charity.

5. Dean Gaffney’s choirboy screams (2006)

As the intensity of the challenges ramped up, so too did the pitch of his voice, somewhat hilariously.

6. Larry Lamb saves Scarlett Moffatt (2016)

7. Steve Davis’s epic fall (2013)

8. Peter Andre and Katie Price’s romance (2004)

Katie Price and Peter Andre found love in the jungle

But in the jungle he penned a new hit, Insania, and perhaps more famously, started a romance with future wife and mother of his children Katie Price.