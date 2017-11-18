Victoria Beckham pays tribute to ‘inspiring’ designer Azzedine Alaia

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to one of her “biggest inspirations” in the fashion world, Azzedine Alaia, who has died aged 77.

Alaia was sometimes dubbed the “king of cling” for the form-fitting designs he first made popular during the 1980s and updated over the decades.

Beckham was among a number of famous faces from the world of fashion who paid tribute, as she shared a photograph of Alaia on Instagram.

She wrote: “A sad day. Rest in peace @azzedinealaiaofficial …The world is a far less beautiful place today without you. You were a true master and one of my biggest inspirations.”

RIP #AzzedineAlaia. His dresses helped define Hollywood Glamour for over 30 years. Here I am in one of his gowns in 2002. (Photo: Ray Mickshaw for wireimage) pic.twitter.com/zZKm0nmUaH — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) November 18, 2017

American-Canadian actress Jennifer Tilly shared a photograph of herself wearing one of the designer’s gowns and said Alaia “helped define Hollywood glamour for over 30 years”.

Project Runway judge Nina Garcia wrote: “A fashion legend and true original. We will miss this creative genius.”

Kris Jenner – mother of the Kardashian clan – tweeted: “What a beautiful gift you were…thank you for all of the wonderful memories.. RIP.”

The French Haute Couture Federation announced Tunisian-born Alaia’s death on Saturday without providing details.