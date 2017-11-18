Advertising
Strictly brings back the Spice Girls as Debbie McGee sports ‘Geri Halliwell’ look
Girl power was at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing.
The Spice Girls were somewhat reunited on Strictly Come Dancing’s Saturday night special in Blackpool for frontrunner Debbie McGee’s performance.
The former magician’s assistant channelled her inner Geri Halliwell for a samba to a medley from the girl group, including Wannabe and Who Do You Think You Are.
But the Spice Girls references did not stop there. McGee adorned a ginger wig and a sparkly version of Halliwell’s infamous 1997 Brit dress, while backing dancers took on the roles of the rest of the pop group.
She and partner Giovanni Pernice collected 33 points for the performance which judge Bruno Tonioli labelled a “great tribute to pop icons”.
He thanked the duo for bringing “girl power to the tower”, while Craig Revel Horwood said the performance’s timing was “absolutely exceptional”.
Advertising
And fans also enjoyed the Spice Girls reboot as they took to Twitter to laud the couple.
@Charlijadepotter posted: “Love Debbie and Giovanni’s Samba and love the Spice Girls theme!! They should of had a much higher score.”
@Crikeysquad tweeted: “Debbie is really out here doing ALL OF THAT. I Love her.”
Advertising
@RyanJL wrote: “Debbie McGee is living the dream.”
@KittyCointreau tweeted: “The lovely Debbie McGee looking better than Geri ever did in that outfit! Class act.”
And Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman revealed Geri had even been in touch to offer some tips to McGee.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.