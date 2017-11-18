Sam Black and Sean and Conor leave X Factor in double-elimination

Irish brothers Sean and Conor Price and solo singer Sam Black are the latest X Factor acts to leave the competition.

They became the seventh and eighth hopefuls to be given the boot as the ITV show loses four acts across the weekend in a double elimination special.

Sean and Conor, mentored by Simon Cowell, performed Julia Michael’s Issues as part of the competition’s crazy in love themed show in a bid to reach next week’s semi-finals.

Black – who opened the show – offered his own take on Little Mix and Charlie Puth’s Oops.

After he was sent home, the 20-year-old said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who has opened me in the past.

“Thank you to Simon, thank you to all the people in the X Factor team.

“Louis is the best judge ever. Thanks for the opportunity, it’s amazing, and I’ve had the best time.”

He added the remaining contestants were his “best friends”.

Meanwhile, boy band Rak-Su topped the public vote and will enter Sunday night’s sing off.

The group remain favourites to win the competition according to bookies’ Coral, who have cut their odds to 5/4 ahead of Grace Davies (3/1), Kevin Davy White (5/1) and Lloyd Macey (8/1).

:: The X Factor returns Sunday night.