Peter Kay, JK Rowling and Graham Norton join celeb-filled Strictly Blackpool audience

Peter Kay hijacked Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night to promote his first live tour in eight years.

The comic was among the audience at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and was invited to replace Claudia Winkleman to read out the terms and conditions of the public vote.

Midway through, Kay disregarded the autocue and told viewers: “And for the first time in eight years Peter Kay is going on tour.”

Winkleman was forced to cut off the Bafta award-winning writer and actor, who managed to tell viewers when tickets were going on sale to the delight of the Strictly couples in the background.

Some viewers thought Kay had been enjoying the backstage bar.

@avrillynch82 tweeted: “Was Peter drunk or on medication there. Didn’t think he drank but felt something was strange with him tonight.”

Advertising

@LaurenAshcroft82 posted: “Is Peter Kay absolutely smashed or what?”

@Wazzock_Square wrote: “I thought Peter Kay didn’t drink? He does today, apparently!”

Earlier this week, Kay announced his return stage for the first time since his record-breaking tour in 2010.

Advertising

Other celebrities in the Strictly crowd on Saturday night included Harry Potter creator JK Rowling who was backing Scottish comedian Susan Calman.

Rowling not only made the trip to the world famous Tower Ballroom, but also picked her up a good luck cupcake with a Strictly theme.

Peter Kay, JK Rowling, Graham Norton, 'Wannabe'! What more could you want in Blackpool? #Strictly — Lily Harrison (@DaPointlessCat) November 18, 2017

She shared a photograph on Twitter of the cake which is iced with three 10s, and told Calman “Brought you a present”.

The star-studded audience also included Sir Lenny Henry and Graham Norton.