Advertising
Music stars pay tribute to AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young
He died at 64 after suffering from dementia.
Stars of the music world have paid tribute to Malcolm Young after the AC/DC guitarist died at the age of 64.
The co-founder of the rock band had been suffering from dementia.
A statement from American punk band Dropkick Murphys posted on Twitter said: “We are deeply saddened to have heard the news of the passing of Malcolm Young from AC/DC.
“Malcolm was the heart and soul of AC/DC and as fine an example as any to rhythm guitarists everywhere. Rock In Peace, Malcolm. Hope we see you up there. Love Dropkick Murphys .”
Scottish band Biffy Clyro wrote: “Rest in peace Malcolm Young x.”
Pulled Apart By Horses added: “Gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. RIP Malcolm Young xx.”
Advertising
Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale wrote: “Our Thoughts & Prayers Are With His Family, Friends & Fans…Great Guy …A Pleasure To Know…Truly Missed, Malcolm…XX”
Guitarist Robert Caggiano added: “You wrote the best riffs in the best band and you changed the world. #legend.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.