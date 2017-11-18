Music stars pay tribute to AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young

Stars of the music world have paid tribute to Malcolm Young after the AC/DC guitarist died at the age of 64.

The co-founder of the rock band had been suffering from dementia.

A statement from American punk band Dropkick Murphys posted on Twitter said: “We are deeply saddened to have heard the news of the passing of Malcolm Young from AC/DC.

Scottish band Biffy Clyro wrote: “Rest in peace Malcolm Young x.”

Pulled Apart By Horses added: “Gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. RIP Malcolm Young xx.”

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale wrote: “Our Thoughts & Prayers Are With His Family, Friends & Fans…Great Guy …A Pleasure To Know…Truly Missed, Malcolm…XX”

Guitarist Robert Caggiano added: “You wrote the best riffs in the best band and you changed the world. #legend.”