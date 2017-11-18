JK Rowling backs Susan Calman as she heads to Blackpool for Strictly

JK Rowling has backed fellow Scot Susan Calman ahead of Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special with a sweet present.

The Harry Potter author has not only made the trip to the world famous Tower Ballroom to see the Scottish comedian in action, but has also picked her up a good luck cupcake with a Strictly theme.

Rowling shared a photograph on Twitter of the cake which is iced with three 10s and told Calman “Brought you a present”.

Her compatriot replied: “Thanks gorgeous. Hold it up after I dance.”

It had been reported earlier in the competition that the writer and Strictly fan had been invited to Blackpool by Calman.

She appeared to confirm she had made the journey on Saturday afternoon, posting a photograph of the city alongside the caption “excited”.

Calman and professional partner Kevin Clifton are performing a paso doble on Saturday night as they look to reach week ten of the competition.

As she prepared for the show, she teased fans writing on Twitter: “Dress rehearsal done. Such a spectacular show tonight. Dances, make up, music, costume all brilliant. Hope you love it.”