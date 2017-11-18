Ex-Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale ‘to appear on I’m A Celebrity’

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale is to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, according to reports.

The MSP will reportedly head to Australia to take part in the reality TV series, which begins on Sunday.

She will join the likes of boxer Amir Khan, Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley and Saturdays singer Vanessa White in the jungle for the ITV show.

Amir Khan (Ian West/PA)

Her shock resignation sparked a leadership contest with the results due to be announced on Saturday.

Media reports of her participation in the show have drawn criticism and surprised reactions from other politicians.

Kezia Dugdale and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Andrew Milligan/PA)

SNP MSP James Dornan added: “We all accept the new @scottishlabour leader is going to be a disaster but surely this is still a bit extreme Kezia.”

When she resigned in August Ms Dugdale said she left the party “in better shape than I found it” and that the party needed a new leader with “fresh energy, drive and a new mandate” to take the party into the next Holyrood elections in four years’ time.