Strictly stars in high spirits at Blackpool Tower

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec were in a fun mood as they arrived at Blackpool Tower wearing brightly-coloured novelty sunglasses.

The soap actress and her professional partner were joined in the popular seaside resort by their Strictly co-stars ahead of this weekend’s Blackpool Week special.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Gemma Atkinson arriving at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard (Peter Byrne/PA)

Debbie McGee (Peter Byrne/PA)

Skorjanec took to Twitter to share a video of Atkinson as she made her way into the world-famous venue for the first time.

The actress and radio presenter admitted she was “nervous”, but was stunned as she entered the ballroom.

“We’re going to dance in here,” she said, adding that it is a “magical” place.

Saturday night’s Blackpool extravaganza will see Atkinson and Skorjanec dance an American Smooth to Downtown by Petula Clark.

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton (Peter Byrne/PA)

After beating Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke in last week’s dance-off, Peacock and his partner, Oti Mabuse, will tango to Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams.

Calman and partner Kevin Clifton will be doing a paso doble to a track from the film Strictly Ballroom, while Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will take on the same dance, but to Paul McCartney and Wings’ Live And Let Die.

King and Pritchard will perform a Charleston to Little Mix’s Wings, and McFadden and Katya Jones will salsa to 1990s dance hit Ride On Time by Black Box.

:: Strictly Come Dancing’s Blackpool Week special airs on BBC One at 6.45pm on Saturday November 18.