Songs Of Praise to celebrate Queen’s 70th wedding anniversary

The Queen and the Duke Of Edinburgh’s 70th wedding anniversary is to be celebrated on Songs Of Praise this weekend.

Presenter Katherine Jenkins will interview Prince Michael during a visit to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead to mark the couple’s platinum anniversary on Monday.

Michael – the Queen’s cousin – was a five-year-old page boy during the wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey on November 20 1947 and will recall his memories from the day.

Prince Michael and Katherine Jenkins (BBC/Songs Of Praise)

Sunday’s show will feature hymns from Windsor and across the UK, including some of the Queen’s favourites from her wedding such as Praise My Soul The King Of Heaven and The Lord’s My Shepherd.

:: Songs of Praise airs on BBC One on Sunday November 19 at 3pm.