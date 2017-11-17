Menu

Robot Wars’ Angela Scanlon announces pregnancy

Showbiz | Published:

The TV presenter said she hopes the baby “is ginger”.

Angela Scanlon arriving for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in Scotland (BAFTA Scotland) Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

TV presenter Angela Scanlon has revealed she is six months pregnant, and has joked that she hopes her child has ginger hair like hers.

The 33-year-old Robot Wars host, who is married to eco-entrepreneur Roy Horgan, shared the news on Instagram.

“It’s currently in the oven and will be ready by springtime.

“We are so, SO thrilled (since I’ve taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and I can’t wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world.

“*Really hoping he/she is ginger.”

Scanlon fronted The One Show with Matt Baker while Alex Jones was on maternity leave.

