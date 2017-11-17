Chizzy Akudolu claims Weakest Link crown in charity special

Holby City star Chizzy Akudolu has been named winner of the BBC Children In Need charity special of hit game show The Weakest Link.

She beat a collection of celebrities, who together raised a total of £1,130, during the pre-recorded show on BBC Two on Friday night.

But the total was doubled by the BBC after show host Anne Robinson described it as “such a small amount”.

Akudolu was joined on the show by actor John Thomson, Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, TV chef Rosemary Shrager, columnist Giles Coren and presenters Rylan Clark-Neal and Maya Jama.

Shrager was the first to be voted off the show, followed by Cetinay, then Coren, and then Jama.

Thomson was named third in the competition, moments after becoming caught in an awkward flirting match with Robinson.

The renowned “Queen of Mean” said to him: “I know you’ve been looking for love… Why didn’t you just give me a call? Would you consider a 73-year-old who can cook?”

Advertising

He responded: “I’m very flattered Anne, but I don’t know if I could date someone who looks like Edna Mode from The Incredibles.”

Robinson remained stoney-faced as Cetinay and Jama looked horrified at the comment, but Thomson joked: “It’s only a little dig, you know, a bit of flirting.”

Akudolu was then left with competition only from Clark-Neal, who, in a nod to her early elimination from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contest, chose not to vote her off, saying: “It would be nice to see Chizzy win something on the BBC.”

The special edition of The Weakest Link marks a return for the hit quiz show, which finished in 2010 after a decade on air.

Asked recently if she would return to a future series, Robinson told the Press Association: “I haven’t made a decision yet.”