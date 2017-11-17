Boosting her Reputation: Taylor Swift scores number one album hat-trick

Taylor Swift has landed her third number one album in the UK with new record Reputation.

The US pop star’s sixth album, which was released last week, has debuted at the top of the Official Albums Chart, having shifted 84,000 copies across physical and digital downloads.

The album is not currently available on streaming services.

#reputation is out. Let the games begin. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:24pm PST

Reputation has also been revealed to have had the sixth biggest opening week of sales of the year so far, behind Ed Sheeran’s Divide, Take That’s Wonderland, Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human, Liam Gallagher’s As You Were and Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All.

The Look What You Made Me Do singer’s chart triumph has pushed last week’s number one by Smith into second place.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Together Again is at number three this week, and Roy Orbison’s A Love So Beautiful is down to number four from two.

A celebratory album of Sir Elton John’s 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin, Diamonds, has debuted at number five this week, giving the legendary entertainer his 31st top 10 album.

50 years of timeless songs, one Ultimate Greatest Hits collection! #EltonDiamonds is OUT NOW: https://t.co/8ImNicD5ZJ ? pic.twitter.com/jw12yL6wpu — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 10, 2017

Sir Cliff Richard has also succeeded, with his latest retrospective, Stronger Thru The Years, hitting number 14, making it his 63rd top 40 record.

TV presenter Bradley Walsh’s second album, When You’re Smiling, has debuted at number 11, while British rockers Shed Seven are at number eight with Instant Pleasures.

Over in the singles chart, it’s a third week at number one for Camila Cabello, who has maintained her stronghold with Havana, featuring Young Thug.

Following the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, the show’s host, Rita Ora, has climbed to number two from five with Anywhere.

Rapper Post Malone is at number three with Rockstar, featuring 21 Savage, Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes is at number four and Silence by Marshmello and Khalid rounds off the top five.