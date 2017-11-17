Beyonce and Kim Kardashian at Serena Williams’ wedding

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot at a star-studded bash in the US.

Singer Beyonce, reality star Kim Kardashian and actress Eva Longoria were among the A-listers at Thursday’s nuptials, which had a Beauty And The Beast theme.

The couple married just 11 weeks after becoming first-time parents to their daughter, Alexis Olympia.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories ??❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Guests also included singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with the magazine having an exclusive on images from the event, according to MailOnline.

It said tennis star Williams wore two dresses for the wedding, and that guests left with recreations of her Grand Slam trophies as wedding favours.

Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou wished her a “happy wedding day” and a “full life of happiness” on Instagram.