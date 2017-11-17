Advertising
Beyonce and Kim Kardashian at Serena Williams’ wedding
The couple tied the knot just 11 weeks after becoming first-time parents.
Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian have tied the knot at a star-studded bash in the US.
Singer Beyonce, reality star Kim Kardashian and actress Eva Longoria were among the A-listers at Thursday’s nuptials, which had a Beauty And The Beast theme.
The couple married just 11 weeks after becoming first-time parents to their daughter, Alexis Olympia.
Guests also included singers Kelly Rowland and Ciara, tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, with the magazine having an exclusive on images from the event, according to MailOnline.
It said tennis star Williams wore two dresses for the wedding, and that guests left with recreations of her Grand Slam trophies as wedding favours.
Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou wished her a “happy wedding day” and a “full life of happiness” on Instagram.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.