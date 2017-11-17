Advertising
Andrew Garfield up for best actor at theatre awards for Angels In America
The Ferryman leads the Evening Standard Theatre Awards with nominations in four categories.
Sherlock star Andrew Scott and his Oscar-nominated namesake Andrew Garfield will go head to head at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards next month.
Both are nominated in the best actor category alongside Bertie Carvel for his work in Ink, while Oscar-winner and former politician Glenda Jackson’s return to the stage in King Lear has earned her a best actress nod.
Scott’s work in Hamlet and Garfield’s role in Angels In America see the pair in line for a prize, while Jackson, 81, will compete with Laura Donnelly for her performance in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman and Victoria Hamilton, who starred in Albion.
The annual awards, taking place on Sunday December 3, will be co-hosted by American Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Dame Anna Wintour, actress Cate Blanchett, Hamilton creator Lin-Manual Miranda and the Standard’s owner, Evgeny Lebedev, while Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be the ceremony’s on-stage host.
The full list of nominations is:
:: Best Actor
Bertie Carvel – Ink
Andrew Garfield – Angels In America
Andrew Scott – Hamlet
:: Best Actress
Laura Donnelly – The Ferryman
Victoria Hamilton – Albion
Glenda Jackson – King Lear
:: Best Musical Performance
Janie Dee – Follies
Robert Fairchild – An American In Paris
Amber Riley – Dreamgirls
:: Best Play
The Children – Lucy Kirkwood
The Ferryman – Jez Butterworth
Ink – James Graham
Oslo – JT Rogers
:: Best Director
Dominic Cooke – Follies
Robert Icke – Hamlet
Sam Mendes – The Ferryman
:: Best Design
Jon Bausor – Bat Out Of Hell
Bunny Christie – Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle
Soutra Gilmour – Twelfth Night
:: Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – An Octoroon
Al Smith – Harrogate
Katherine Soper – Wish List
:: Emerging Talent Award
Sheila Atim – Girl From The North Country
Tom Glynn-Carney – The Ferryman
Luke Thallon – Albion
:: Evening Standard Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical
An American In Paris
Bat out of Hell – The Musical
Dreamgirls
Follies
School Of Rock
The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ The Musical
She Loves Me
