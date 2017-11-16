Viewers torn over ‘normal’ Tamara Ecclestone’s new show

Viewers are torn over Tamara Ecclestone’s claim that she has a “normal” family in a new show based on her lavish lifestyle.

Tamara’s World debuted on ITVBe this week, giving fans an insight into the life of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone’s daughter, with her husband, Jay Rutland, and daughter Sophia (Fifi), in a mansion staffed by 50 people.

She introduced the audience to the household team, including a chef and a dog-walker, all managed by personal assistants Megan and Dani.

Describing her life as “very fulfilled”, the 33-year-old model said: “I try not to spoil Fifi”, and insisted: “We are completely bonkers, but normal at the same time.”

While many viewers took to Twitter to lust over her lifestyle, others were not convinced.

One person posted: “‘We’re completely normal’ with your staff and butlers, course you are darlin #TamarasWorld.”

Another pointed out: “#TamarasWorld I try not to spoil fi fi but I’ve just converted half my house into a soft play area size of a small football pitch!”

One quizzed: “Why would you want to live in your own house with like 50 staff…#TamarasWorld is making me feel sick to watch”, while another joked: “If only I had a servant to re arrange the ears on my soft toys #TamarasWorld.”

Meanwhile, others praised Ecclestone for her close bond with her daughter, saying that her privileged lifestyle made no difference to her warm personality.

“I love Tamara and if I had all the money to spoil my kids I would! I don’t blame her one bit #TamarasWorld,” claimed one.

Another commented: “Love @TamEcclestone a bit more that’s she’s in her pj’s round the house in the day!”

One even wrote: “#TamarasWorld I hate programs like this … usually!! What is wrong with me, I love it. I wish I had that money and she had more.”

Opinions were also divided over Ecclestone’s revelation that she still breastfeeds her daughter, now aged three.

One person responded: “I really love the free thinking @tamaraeccle but … I do think 3/4 is just too old sorry to anyone that disagrees”, while another argued: “Thank you #tamarasworld for showing breastfeeding beyond babyhood! I wish more celebrity mums were brave enough to do this.”

:: Tamara’s World continues on ITVBe at 9pm on Wednesday, as the parents prepare for Fifi’s return to nursery.