Strictly Christmas special heading to Buckingham Palace

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will be a royal event as it heads to Buckingham Palace.

A festive feature from inside the Queen’s residence is to be included in the Christmas Day episode as the Duchess of Cornwall hosts a tea dance, the BBC said.

The Strictly stars and members of the community will attend the dance which will highlight the benefits of exercise in old age.

Judy Murray (Guy Levy/BBC)

They said in a statement: “As part of this year’s Strictly Christmas Special, there will be a festive feature from inside Buckingham Palace.

“Hosted by HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, our Strictly family and members of the local community will attend a Tea Dance highlighting the benefits of dance and exercise in the process of active ageing.

“There will also be a beautiful performance from the Strictly professional dancers.”

Kimberley Walsh (BBC/Guy Levy)

Advertising

Tennis coach Murray – mother of Wimbledon winner Andy – promised to be “every bit as bad as before” when she takes to the dancefloor for the festive all-star show.

Murray, who was on series 12, will be partnered with professional dancer Neil Jones.

Former Girls Aloud singer Walsh will be reunited with pro Pasha Kovalev, her partner in series 10, while Katie Derham, Colin Jackson, Robbie Savage and Jeremy Vine are also returning to the dance floor.

The Strictly Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.