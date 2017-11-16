Peter Kay announces first live stand-up tour in eight years

Peter Kay is to return to stand-up comedy with his first live tour in eight years.

The Bafta award-winning writer and actor, who won critical acclaim for his TV series Car Share, will be back on stage for the first time since his record-breaking tour in 2010.

He will play 26 dates across 2018 and 2019, kicking off in Birmingham in April 2018.

He said: “I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share, but I miss doing stand-up.

“As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

“I can’t wait to get back up on stage.”

Peter Kay Arena Tour announcement. Tickets go on sale 10am Sunday 19 November. Go to https://t.co/75yUZmgQZu for tickets #peterkaytour pic.twitter.com/DJbVftdMD6 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) November 16, 2017

Advertising

Kay will also play two nights in Glasgow, four in Manchester, four at London’s O2 and two in Leeds in 2018.

In 2019 he will perform for two nights in Belfast, two in Nottingham, two in Dublin, two in Newcastle, two in Sheffield and conclude with two nights in Liverpool on March 18 and 19.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Sunday November 19. Tickets for the shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield and Liverpool will be available on Amazon Tickets and for all shows at Ticketmaster and Gigsandtours.