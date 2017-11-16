Old Vic to offer guidance on alcohol and late-night meetings after Spacey claims

The Old Vic theatre has said it will establish a Guardians Committee following the results of an internal investigation into alleged inappropriate behaviour by its former artistic director Kevin Spacey.

The actor was in the role between 2004 and 2015 and productions under his tenure included Richard III, directed by Sam Mendes, The Philadelphia Story and Inherit The Wind.

Kevin Spacey attending the world premiere of House Of Cards season three in London (PA)

The theatre has said it will develop a set of conduct rules and behavioural expectations in the wake of the allegations, dividing categories of behaviour into “OK and Not OK”.

In a document given to the press, the theatre said it will include guidance “regarding one-on-one meetings in isolated locations, especially outside the Old Vic building, and in particular late at night or involving alcohol”.

It further said it will include guidance on what to do in a circumstance that feels uncomfortable or “Not OK” and establish a zero tolerance policy on inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

The newly announced Guardians Committee will be made up of board members, staff and creatives who will be responsible for upholding the policies and raising awareness of issues of good conduct and best practice.

The individuals will receive additional training to support their roles.

The appointed guardians will be a “safe point of contact for concerns or recommendations” and can be contacted by any of the theatre’s employees.