Miss Golden Globe axed as Dwayne Johnson’s daughter named Globe Ambassador

Showbiz | Published:

Simone Garcia Johnson follows in the footsteps of other Hollywood children.

Dwayne Johnson (Matt Crossick/PA)

The daughter of Dwayne Johnson has been named the first Golden Globe Ambassador as the awards ceremony retired the former title of Miss Golden Globe.

Simone Garcia Johnson follows in the footsteps of Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, who were the Miss Golden Globe trio last year, and other Hollywood progeny such as Laura Dern and Dakota Johnson, who have all assisted on stage during the televised awards ceremony.

Other previous honorees include Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne; Greer Grammer, daughter of Frasier star Kelsey Grammer; Sosie Bacon, daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick; and Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher.

She said: “As we look forward to the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association members decided to expand this role to embody the HFPA’s philanthropic efforts year round.

“The honoree will now be referred to as the Golden Globe Ambassador and we could not think of a better representative than Simone to carry on this tradition, as her values closely reflect everything the HFPA stands for.”

My #1. Had the BEST Father's Day having my first daughter @simonegjohnson come to set to hang w/ me while I worked. She gave me a Father's Day card and wrote something far more inspiring than I'm sure she expected it to be. *I'm so proud to call you my dad. I admire how hard you work and are always so kind to everyone. It truly motivates me and I love you so so much. The thing that got me the most was the realization that of all the things I do that could influence my kid, she's motivated by hard work and kindness. Not fame, not money or flashy things to buy, but hard work and kindness. I'm so proud to call her my daughter and so grateful that my influence as the #1 man in her life (for now;) are two fundamental things that can take her and any young girl or boy far in this world.. hard work and kindness. She also bad ass with the most razor edge, wicked sense of humor, so you know I'm proud this apple didn't fall far from the tree. My#1 #BestFathersDay #ProudSilverback #HardWorkAndKindness ???

“As the newly minted Golden Globe Ambassador, I hope to serve as a role model to young people everywhere and empower them to speak out on issues they are passionate about.”

Johnson tweeted that he was a “very proud papa bear”.

The Golden Globes will be handed out at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7 2018.

