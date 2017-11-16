Lil Peep rep ‘shocked and heartbroken’ following rapper’s death

A representative for US rapper Lil Peep has said she is “shocked and heartbroken” following the artist’s death at the age of 21.

Sarah Stennett, chief executive at First Access Entertainment, shared a touching tribute on Twitter hours after it was reported that he had died of a suspected overdose.

She said she did not believe the musician, born Gustav Ahr, had wanted to die, and shared a message on behalf of his mother.

She wrote: “I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic.

“He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends.

“He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing.

“I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.

“She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him.”

Tributes have flooded in from fellow musicians, including British chart-topper Sam Smith, who posted on Twitter: “Seeing the news of Lil Peep is so desperately sad.”

Bella Thorne, a former girlfriend of the hip hop star, said in videos on her Instagram stories: “To anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan you guys know how talented he was. How good he was. Well, he was even more f****** great as a person.’

She added on Twitter: “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice.”

Marshmello, who has recently collaborated with Selena Gomez, said: “I cant even believe this. We were just talking last week about working on a song together and now you’re gone. You will be missed, R.I.P.

“Peep was the nicest person. hanging out with him, talking to him about music, the song ideas we were going to do together and touring was so amazing. Everyone will miss you man.”

Adam Grandmaison, a friend of Lil Peep who runs the rap YouTube channel No Jumper, wrote that he had heard the rapper was in hospital after an overdose and posted a string of pictures of them together.

The rapper’s emotional tracks often referred to his depression and drug use and his debut album, Come Over When You’re Sober (Part One), was praised when it was released in August.