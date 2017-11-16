Menu

Guillermo Del Toro hails ‘extraordinary’ Sally Hawkins at premiere

Showbiz | Published:

The Pan’s Labryinth director celebrated the versatility of the star of his latest film The Shape Of Water.

Sally Hawkins with Guillermo Del Toro (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Director Guillermo Del Toro has hailed Sally Hawkins as an “extraordinary” talent at a premiere for their upcoming movie.

The film-maker, who was nominated for two Oscars for Pan’s Labryinth, worked with the British star on The Shape Of Water, also featuring Michael Shannon and Octavia Spencer.

Del Toro, 53, praised the range of characters Hawkins can play as they showcased the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins stars as a mute woman in The Shape Of Water (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“She can play the ordinary and she can play the quotidian. She can be next to you at the bus stop but she can be almost a princess in a fairytale for troubled times.”

The director shrugged off speculation that Hawkins is in contention for an Oscar for her performance in his critically-acclaimed film.

“You never know,” he said. “I think that the important thing is to be in the conversation with a movie that is 100% genuine, 100% heartfelt, 100% about emotions – that’s good enough.”

The Shape Of Water will be released in UK cinemas on February 16.

