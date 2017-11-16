Celebrities brave cold at sleep out to support homelessness charity Centrepoint

Radio DJ Scott Mills, actress and designer Sadie Frost and Love Island star Olivia Buckland were among those sleeping rough on the streets of London on Thursday night to support youth homelessness charity Centrepoint.

The organisation was hosting its annual fundraiser Sleep Out, which sees famous faces bed down outdoors for a night alongside more than 1,000 members of the capital’s business community.

Scott Mills (John Stillwell/PA)

They set up camp for the night at Greenwich Peninsula and were entertained by performers.

Rough sleepers taking part in the event experienced a small part of what life is like for the more than 9,000 16 to 25-year-olds that the charity supports each year.

Centrepoint aims to raise more than £250,000 from the London Sleep Out, which will help to provide vulnerable and homeless young people from across the UK with a warm bed, mental health support and help to access education, training and employment.

The event is part of a national fundraising project taking place in 12 cities across the UK during November.

Centrepoint was founded in 1969 and the Duke of Cambridge became its patron in 2005.