The Apprentice candidates turn to car sales and acting in latest task

The Apprentice candidates will attempt to break into the car sales industry in Wednesday night’s episode of the competition.

Each team will be tasked with branding a car and creating an advertising campaign before pitching to a panel of experts.

The Apprentice (BBC)

But their plans come a little unravelled as they accidentally end up in a reenactment Norman settlement from the Middle Ages rather than the traditional village they were envisaging.

Undeterred, the energetic Elizabeth McKenna will take the starring role in the television advert. which also manages to squeeze in a role for some idle peacocks and chickens.

Michaela Wain takes charge for Vitality who decide to tailor their car to young women and name it Miami.

However, their campaign also takes a blow as potential customers tell them the advert looks more like a car rental commercial.

:: The Apprentice airs at 9pm on BBC One.