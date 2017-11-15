Kylie joins celebrities congratulating Australia for saying yes to same-sex marriage

Kylie Minogue has joined a host of celebrities hailing Australia’s vote in favour of same-sex marriage.

In a non-binding survey, 61.6% of Australian voters backed the proposal, leading to celebrations across the country.

Minogue, famed for her pop music career and role in soap Neighbours, tweeted her support for the decision.

She wrote: “#Australia #MarriageEquality Love is love, always was love, always will be love.”

Reverend Richard Coles, the gay Church of England priest who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, referenced Minogue’s character in the Australian soap.

Coles, who has a civil partner, wrote on Twitter: “Thanks Oz! I haven’t felt like this since Charlene and Scott.”

Tom Daley and Neil Patrick Harris – both in same-sex marriages – also tweeted their congratulations.

Olympic diver Daley wrote: “The BEST news to wake up to! Congratulations to Australia and everyone that can now share their love EQUALLY!”

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he wants Parliament to pass the legalisation to allow same-sex marriage before Christmas.

Speaking after the result, he said: “Australians have voted yes for fairness, they have voted yes for commitment, they have voted yes for love.”

TV personalities including Piers Morgan, Amanda Holden and 2016’s Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown also praised Australia’s decision, where all six states voted yes.

Good Morning Britain host Morgan, known for his controversial opinions, tweeted: “G(reat)’Day, Australia.”

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who became the fourth openly gay head of government when he was elected in June 2017, congratulated the country which followed his in supporting same-sex marriage.

In May 2015, Ireland backed marriage equality, with 62% of voters in the traditionally Catholic and conservative country choosing yes in the landmark referendum.

Mr Varadkar wrote on Twitter: “Congrats to Australia on a resounding #voteyes for marriage equality. As ever Australians are willing to give everyone a fair go.”