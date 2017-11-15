Jennie McAlpine one of five celebrities announced for new CBeebies Bedtime Stories

I’m A Celebrity contestant Jennie McAlpine has been announced as one of the new CBeebies Bedtime Stories readers.

The Coronation Street star will read I Don’t Want Curly Hair! by Laura Ellen Anderson on December 12.

The tale tells the story of two girls, one with curly hair and one with straight hair, who are confused when they realise they want each other’s locks.

McAlpine, 33, known for playing Fiz in the ITV soap, will appear on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend.

Watch Jennie on @cbeebieshq bedtime stories 12th December ???also on 15th December don’t miss the wonderful @suranne_jones ❤️❤️❤️#bedtimestories #childrensbooks #cbeebies #lovebooks A post shared by @jenniemcalpine on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:37am PST

He will read Ah-Choo!, a story about a girl who sneezes around all the animals her family want for a new pet.

Gill will be joined by Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones, TV presenter Floella Benjamin and actor Mark Bonnar in the week beginning December 11.

It’s finally out there!! Hope you’re all as excited as I am to be reading a bedtime story!! Coming soon on @CBeebiesHQ ?#NewsFlash x https://t.co/l17QT6sXso — JB Gill (@JBGill) November 15, 2017

The CBeebies show found fame outside of its usual child audience after Tom Hardy made several appearances as a bedtime story reader.

Adult fans of the heartthrob actor tuned in, with mothers confessing they watched Hardy’s Valentine’s Day slot without their children.

The new celebrities follow in the footsteps of former Doctor Who star David Tennant, astronaut Tim Peake, and musician Gary Barlow in signing up for the show.

:: The five celebrities will appear on Bedtime Stories between December 11 and 15.