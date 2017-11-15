Fired Apprentice candidate: Claude is better business partner than Lord Sugar

The latest fired Apprentice candidate has dismissed Lord Sugar as not the best prospective business partner on the show.

Sajan Shah became the seventh hopeful to leave the contest on Wednesday night and claimed he would rather enter into a partnership with Lord Sugar’s aide Claude Littner who has a “more contemporary business mind”.

The two teams were tasked with branding a vehicle and creating an advertising campaign before pitching to a panel of experts which ended in a car crash for Shah’s team Graphene who were led by James White.

Sajan Shah (BBC/Freemantle Media)

He told the Press Association: “He (Lord Sugar) is not outdated but as a millennial I think a little differently about business.

“If I was to go into business out of Lord Sugar, Claude or Karren, I’d definitely do it with Claude,” he added.

“I think he is a much more contemporary business mind… he’s got his head screwed on in regards to how business should be and he’s helped lots of Lord Sugar’s businesses so I think he’s probably the best business partner of them.”

“Hopefully Claude will direct me a little bit more than Lord Sugar did,” he said.

Advertising

Elizabeth during the commercial shoot (BBC/Freemantle Media)

If he had been successful, Shah said he would have been able to convince Lord Sugar of the “millennial market” and “could have really gone in there and helped him out with future business”.

Sajan is fired (BBC/Freemantle Media)

Despite hauling four candidates back into the boardroom, Lord Sugar opted to save his multiple firing for another week as he only dispatched Shah.

Advertising

Shah said construction business owner Michaela Wain – who was Vitality’s successful project manager for the week seven task – was his favourite to win as he compared her to Baroness Karren Brady.

“She’s definitely very driven like Karren… She works in an industry just like Karren where men are dominating. She comes across well, she’s a really strong female, she showed it in this task and winning it as well. I think the momentum is on her side so I think she’ll go quite far.”

:: The Apprentice returns next Wednesday at 9pm.