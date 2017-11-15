Advertising
Corrie viewers thrilled as Kate and Rana give in to a passionate kiss
The future still looks uncertain for the close friends.
Coronation Street fans were delighted as Rana Nazir and Kate Connor gave in to their feelings for one another with a kiss.
The best friends, played by Bhavna Limbachia and Faye Brookes, shared a passionate moment during Wednesday night’s double-bill of the ITV soap, moments before Rana’s partner, Zeedan, walked into the room.
Despite an ensuing mix of emotions for the characters, viewers were thrilled to see them acknowledge their feelings at last, sharing their views on Twitter with the hashtag #Kana.
One person posted: “Kate and Rana! FINALLY! #CoronationStreet #kateandrana #kana,” while another added: “#CoronationStreet YES KATE AND RANA”.
Another posted. “I am totally shipping Rana and Kate.”
But a spanner was thrown in the works as it looked as though Rana would continue with her wedding plans, prompting Kate to plead with her to “stop messing with my head”.
With the future looking uncertain, one fan worried: “I love Kate and Rana but oh my god I feel awful for Zee I’m so conflicted #CoronationStreet,” and another said: “I don’t trust coronation street with this kate and rana storyline. i’m not getting my hopes up for a healthy lgbt relationship.”
Another concerned fan commented: “Beautiful scene but still hard to watch. Girls we know you are meant to be (together)”.
“@Faye_Brookes and @BhavnaLimbachia’s acting was incredible, but god that scene broke my heart,” added another.
:: Coronation Street continues on ITV at 7.30pm on Friday.
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.