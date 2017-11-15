Brazil star Neymar hangs out with Demi Lovato following England draw

Brazilian striker Neymar celebrated his side’s goalless draw with England by heading out in London with pop star Demi Lovato.

The world’s most expensive footballer was seen enjoying himself while hanging out with the US singer and Brazilian-English TV presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

Lovato, 25, posted a video of the star dancing on Instagram, while Neymar, also 25, repaid the favour with a photo of the trio captioned “My friends girls”.

(Neymar/Instagram)

Lovato herself also performed at Wembley this week when she took to the stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards in The SSE Arena.

She also watched Tuesday night’s match at the stadium.

England’s Eric Dier (left) and Brazil’s Neymar (Nick Potts/PA)

Last week he broke down in tears in the press conference following Brazil’s win against Japan after his manager paid a glowing tribute to him.