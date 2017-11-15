Alexandra Burke addresses Strictly racism claims

Alexandra Burke has dismissed claims that Strictly Come Dancing has an issue with racism.

The singer and one of the favourites for this year’s glitterball trophy said accusations the show was racist following the early exits of Chizzy Akudolu and Aston Merrygold were “really harsh”.

She told the Victoria Derbyshire Show: “I don’t think that’s true at all.

“Those kinds of accusations against amazing shows like this I think are wrong.”

“I don’t think it comes down to colour, I don’t see colour when I see music or TV shows. I think that’s so important not to see that because at the end of the day we might be all different colours but we’re all the same, we’re all human,” she added.

Accusations first arose in last year’s series when three of the four non-white contestants, DJ Melvin Odoom, EastEnders actress Tameka Empson and TV presenter Naga Munchetty, were voted out by the public in early rounds.

Burke was on the show with partner Gorka Marquez as the duo prepare to take on the quickstep at the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom this weekend.

They will dance the routine to The Gold Diggers’ Song (We’re In The Money) from 42nd Street after a triumphant Argentine Tango last Saturday saw them pick up 38 points to sit joint top of the leaderboard.